FLORENCE — The city added eight businesses during June, officials said.
Mayor Steve Holt said during Tuesday's City Council meeting the additions are a good indicator for the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's a sign of life that we're excited a bout and we hope and pray that that continues," Holt said.
The businesses include:
• Flo Glo, 333 E. College St.
• The Donut Shoppe, 909 Florence Blvd.
• M&G Cleaning Group, 623 S. Seminary St.
• La Tropicana, 1615 N. Pine St.
• Shoals Drywall & Beyond, 1413 N. Wood Ave.
• Rich Broke Boutique, 403 E. Tennessee St.
• Shoals Sugaring, 312 N. Pine St.
• Valor Counseling, 1954 Jackson Road
