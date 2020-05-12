Two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing will conduct a flyover above the Shoals today to honor the frontline heroes in the COVID-19 response, according to a release from North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Tentatively, the schedule calls for the flyover to take place between 12:10 p.m. and 12:20 p.m., hospital officials said.
The 908th is Alabama's only U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing.
The two-ship formation will start in Montgomery at 11:30 a.m., then travel to Tuscaloosa, Muscle Shoals and Florence before moving on to Decatur, Huntsville, Birmingham, Auburn, Troy, and Selma, hospital officials said.
