Central High School freshmen Ashton Goodloe and Chase Palmer recently presented Children's Hospital in Birmingham with a check for $1,200 the students raised.
Last June, Goodloe broke both legs during football spring training and had have emergency surgery at Children’s Hospital.
During his three-day stay at the hospital, Goodloe befriended a child who had to celebrate his birthday at the hospital. So in December, the Central student decided he wanted to conduct a fundraiser for the hospital.
Goodloe's friend, Chase Palmer, liked the idea and agreed to help with the fundraiser.
Goodloe's parents decided to hold a double birthday party, and instead of gifts they took up donations for the hospital. They planned on making the donation on March 2 when Goodloe returned to the hospital for an appointment.
When contacted, Grace Bingham, Development coordinator, told the parents the hospital would be celebrating Children's of Alabama's 109th birthday in June with a statewide fundraising campaign focused on grateful giving. Former patients and their families and community partners and friends will be asked to give donations.
