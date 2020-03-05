SHEFFIELD — In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Tennessee Valley Art Association will host "A Celtic Evening" with Jil Chambless and Scooter Muse at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Ritz Theater's studio.
The two Alabama natives have performed with various ensembles in a variety of venues. The duo has released three CDs and have performed in concert settings across the country.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the museum, by calling 256-383-0533, or online at ritztheatre.ticketleap.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.