Donning masks, many of them emblazoned with the word "Lions" and a university logo, hundreds of University of North Alabama students made the best of a commencement weekend that was unlike any the university has ever had.
Six ceremonies were held for graduates -- two on Friday night and four on Saturday, which allowed students to spread out enough to meet guidelines on social distancing. The empty seats between the graduates drove home the uniqueness of the ceremonies, as did the smaller crowds, which were limited to four guests representing each graduate.
Temperatures were checked and a health screening questionnaire was required for all those participating in the commencements.
