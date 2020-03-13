SHEFFIELD — The redevelopment of the city's downtown business district has been a work in progress for about a decade.
The opening of Goodlicious Cheesecakes, 215 N. Montgomery, is the latest addition, but more are following suit as buildings, long defunct and neglected, are being purchased and either razed or refurbished.
Currently, the former Sheffield Savings and Loan Bank building at 310 Montgomery Ave. is being converted into a multi-use facility that will house a 1950s-style diner and local music-related museum on the first floor with a bed and breakfast and three apartments on the second floor.
The owners/developers of that property, Laquita Logan and her son, Grant Copeland, have been instrumental in numerous developments in Sheffield —and more recently in Tuscumbia — since 2012 with five building purchases and a total of seven businesses to their credit.
Shoals businessman Danny Hardeman has been instrumental in the redevelopment of the city as well, having purchased and re-purposed eight buildings. He also redeveloped the strip shopping center at 707 Second St.
Hardeman remembers the days of Sheffield's struggles with a downtown full of buildings in need of condemnation, and property owners asking outrageous amounts of money for them.
"The city had to condemn some buildings because they'd been let go and neglected for years and years," he said. "It was pretty much a ghost town with just a handful of businesses and the library. There just weren't a lot of reasons to come to downtown Sheffield."
Mayor Ian Sanford, who took the post in 1996, remembers well the landscape.
"There just wasn't a lot here; well, nothing really," he said.
Sanford recalls a trip to Memphis, Tennessee, and spending time on Beale Street, a destination attraction.
"I really enjoyed myself and was thinking, we can't be a full-fledged Beale Street, but we could be a sort of mini-version," he said.
He contacted the Memphis Chamber of Commerce and was given the name of the man responsible for Beale Street's development — John Elkington.
"I figured it was long shot, but I called him up to pick his brain," Sanford said. "We just hit it off and he came and visited here several times."
Those discussions generated some ideas and future dreams, but no investors were willing to pay the high property values.
Eventually, prices came down, but investors still weren't calling.
"The stars just weren't aligning at all back then," Sanford said. "All I could do was keep trying to sell people on the idea of what could be, and sell the whole area, really."
Eventually, businesses started trickling back into downtown Sheffield. Some made it, some didn't. But there was an effort underfoot, and for the first time in a decade there was promise.
"I look at where we area today and it's just a big old miracle," Sanford said. "There have been many millions of dollars invested in this downtown."
Hardeman said he's purchased buildings for as little as $40,000 and as much as $400,000. In every case, he said jokingly, "I had to put a lot more money into them."
His most recent purchase was the stately Montgomery Avenue Blake Building. With roof access available from inside the building, he's planning to take advantage of the aesthetics and offer some type of rooftop experience, such as dining.
"The thing is, there's really something to see in downtown Sheffield now," Hardeman said. "It's beautiful and it's busy."
Several buildings in downtown have apartments upstairs, each with waiting lists. Copeland said he can fill those apartments as quickly as he can get them built.
His bed and breakfast property is expected to take another three to six months before opening.
Logan's boutique, Zoey Belle's, in 2012 was the first new construction downtown in decades.
Copeland said he recalls meeting his mom in downtown Sheffield to look around.
"I wasn't sold right away because there wasn't a whole lot going on," he said. "We went forward with the hardware store in 2014, and it's just sort of grown from there. Every time we open a business, we notice traffic picking up all over. It's been worth it to us to locate here. We enjoy our businesses and the relationships we've made."
The downtown traffic has picked up so much, in fact, that on a recent Sunday afternoon, Copeland said he circled the block for several minutes looking for a parking place so he could make a quick dash into the hardware store.
"You used to could throw a rock downtown and not hit anything," he said. "Now it's sometimes hard to find a parking space. That's pretty amazing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.