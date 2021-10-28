Several student-athletes at the University of North Alabama showed off their kickball skills as well as their Halloween fashions Wednesday night next to Flowers Hall. The evening was filled with games, food and kickball. It was hosted by the UNA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. This marked the second year the student-athletes got a chance to just blow off some steam and have some fun together. The idea developed last year during the height of COVID because so many games were canceled because of the virus. This year, the student-athletes had fun, while wearing some of their best and creative costumes.

