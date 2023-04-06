FLORENCE — Bertha Easter Bell Daily Webb thumbed through a lifetime of family history that has been compiled into an 87-page binder.
The pages are filled with photos and details Webb has written about her life and her family.
For Webb, who turned 100 on Sunday, documenting the information is important.
"I love that," she said. "I love history and that's why I know genealogy."
As she said that, she pointed at rows of family documents, photos and information that filled the shelf behind her.
She was raised on a road called Daily Loop in rural Colbert County.
"You know where the Rattlesnake Saloon is?" Webb asked. "We lived on top of that bluff."
Webb, whose middle name Easter Bell derived from the fact that she was born on Easter in 1923, said growing up during the Great Depression taught her and her family to improvise.
She said her father used remainders from shucked corn on the cob as straw for homemade brooms. They also raised sugar cane and made molasses.
"Dad has his own molasses mill," Webb said.
Her father once skinned a mole, dried it out and the women used it for a puff to powder their face, she said.
The family also made salve from fat from a skunk to help soften their hands.
When they worked on the farm, it often started in prayer.
"Daddy knelt down and prayed no snakes would get us," Webb said. "We had hard times, but it was also good times."
One happy moment that recently occurred was her Sunday party, which was attended by about 175 people, including some of her large family. She and her late husband, Henry, had five children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The couple also has an interesting note in Alabama history: When Henry finished his service in World War II in 1944, they purchased a house at 732 Cumberland St., becoming the first ones in Alabama to use money from the G.I. Bill to do so.
Today, that house still stands, although its address now is 936 Cumberland. Webb still lives on Cumberland, although in a different house.
She has held on to another longtime piece of her life, a quilt containing patches with depictions of Dutch dolls. Neighbors, friends, fellow members of Mountain Springs Baptist Church and relatives made it for her when she fell ill with pnuemonia at age 13.
Another piece of her personal history is her birth certificate. Actually, it's two birth certificates. Webb said her parents initially could not decide on a name for her, so it was left blank.
Later, they decided on her name, but the certificate remained blank until she decided to get a new one in 1965 containing her name.
Webb said it still amazes her when she stops to think about the fact that she's 100 years old.
"I can't believe I'm living this long," she said. "I don't know how it happened, but God's got a plan somewhere."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.