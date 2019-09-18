FLORENCE — The Shoals area chapter of American Association of University Women will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the conference room of the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
The guest speaker for Thursday's meeting is Carol Behel, the 2019 Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Behel is a longtime student advocate and teacher of the English Language Learner program at Weeden Elementary School in Florence.
A native of Guatemala, Behel will share her life experiences as they relate to her 19 years as a teacher, 14 of them in Florence City Schools.
The meeting is open to all, regardless of gender.
