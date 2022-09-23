TUSCUMBIA — A spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said they are aware of a private club that was the scene of recent shooting, but have no authority to cite or close it.
top story
ABC Board: It has no authority over private club where shooting occurred
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge (1)
- TVA seeks license renewal for Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (1)
- Student loan 'forgiveness' sends wrong message (1)
- Key investigations get lost in Mar-A-Lago shuffle (1)
- High school football: Previews for Sept. 22-23 games (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- John M. Crisp: Isn’t it time we stop hitting our kids? (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Mar-A-Largo raid is Democratic ruse (1)
- Florence man charged with drug trafficking twice in 3 months (1)
- Well-oiled machine: Pujols' quest for 700 homers is in crunch time (1)
- 2-for-1 deal: Florence wins twice (on field and with a forfeit) (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.