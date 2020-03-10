Alabama Department of Corrections officials have confirmed that an early morning report that convicted killer Steve Ray Murphy had escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville was false.
After reporting Murphy had escaped and been captured shortly thereafter, a later report revealed the 64-year-old Murphy never actually left the facility.
Department of Corrections officials said they released the escape alert "out of an abundance of caution" when Murphy was not where he was supposed to be during a morning headcount at the prison.
Murphy had escaped from the prison in the 1980s and in 2001.
