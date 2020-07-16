Readers wanting to access more than one article per month on TimesDaily.com will need an account beginning Aug. 18.
TimesDaily home delivery subscribers are entitled to access all content on the newspaper’s website at no additional charge, but must have or create an account to do so.
Subscribers without accounts can set them up on TimesDaily.com.
Those needing help setting up an account can contact the TimesDaily customer service call center at 256-740-5760. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Non-newspaper subscribers will need to set up a digital or print subscription for unlimited access to TimesDaily.com. They can set up subscriptions by contacting the call center, or by using the form on TimesDaily.com.
All TimesDaily.com readers will continue to have access to obituaries, photo galleries, forums and TNValleyStuff classifieds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.