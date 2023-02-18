top story Act of Congress to perform at the Ritz By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Feb 18, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The acoustic band Act of Congress will perform Feb. 25 at the Ritz Theater in Sheffield. [COURTESY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHEFFIELD — The acoustic band Act of Congress will perform Feb. 25 at the Ritz Theater.An Evening with Act of Congress begins at 7 p.m.The Birmingham-based band with its unique blend of roots and pop music has released multiple albums and has toured the world as Cultural Ambassadors for the U.S. State Department. Tickets are $25 and are available now at tennesseevalleyarts.org or by calling 256-383-0533. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFisherman finds body of missing Florence manJoshua Daniel MardisEx-parks and rec director faces chargesLarry HoldenTitus already earning his keepTeresa HoltLorinda Faye Dickerson HammondShelia Clemons RhodesJohn David HargettFormer foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison Images Videos CommentedA lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Do you think the Casey White trial will be held this year? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
