UPS AND DOWNS
Here are the ACT average scores by school for 2021 and 2022, respectively.
• Colbert County Schools: 17.5, 16.9
• Cherokee High: 17.4, 15.8
• Colbert County High: 16.8, 16.5
• Colbert Heights High: 18.5, 17.6
• Florence High: 19.5, 18.6
• Lauderdale County Schools: 18.2, 17.4
• Brooks High: 19.5, 18.5
• Central High: 18.2, 16.8
• Lauderdale County High: 17.5, 17.5
• Lexington High: 18.1, 17.5
• Rogers High: 17.9, 17.5
• Waterloo High: 16.2, 16.9
• Wilson High: 17.8, 16.8
• Deshler High: 18.1, 17.5
• Muscle Shoals High: 21.5, 20
• Sheffield High: 16.6, 15.9
BIRMINGHAM — ACT scores across the state continue to decline and most of the Shoals area schools are reflective of that trend.
The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama recently reported the statewide average ACT score for the class of 2022 is down from 19.2 in 2017 to 17.6 in 2022. In fact, the state's scores have steadily declined each year since 2017.
The average composite score (on a 36-point scale) dropped by nearly a point compared to the class of 2021, from 18.6 to 17.7 statewide.
Locally, the highest average composite ACT for the class of 2022 was at Muscle Shoals at 20.04, but that score was down 1.5 points.
The lowest composite score was at Cherokee High School, with a 15.8 average score.
The only schools that didn't drop from 2021 was Lauderdale County High School. It remained the same at 17.5, while Waterloo High School increased its average score from 16.2 in 2021 to 16.9 in 2022.
Local educators say they believe the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the testing decline, and so too did the decision by many colleges across the state and nation to drop the ACT score requirement for entry.
"Dropping the ACT requirement really just killed the (ACT test taking) effort," said Muscle Shoals High School Principal Kevin Davis. "With so many colleges waiving the ACT requirement, kids just aren't worrying about it. Still, it's part of our state accountability as a school system."
Getting students motivated to prepare for, and do their best, on a standardized test is much more difficult when they don't consider it high stakes, officials say.
Though the colleges that no longer require an ACT score say they now emphasize grades/transcripts, Davis said students seeking scholarships must still fare well on the ACT.
Lauderdale County's Testing Information Specialist Callie Rasberry said full scholarships still require at least a 31 composite ACT score and a 33 for most.
"We now have students not submitting ACT scores and still getting half-tuition scholarships," she said. "It concerns me that they're not striving for that higher score. There's just less emphasis all around, now."
Rasberry said there seems to be a disconnect in people's minds regarding the ACT and scholarship benefits. The common belief now is that scholarships are being offered without the test scores.
"But I'm just not seeing that happen," she said.
In Sheffield, where the composite score for the class of 2022 was 15.9, Superintendent Carlos Nelson said it represents a different mindset from students.
"We're seeing far more students taking other paths (than four-year colleges) such as two-year programs, career technical fields or the military," he said. "Needless to say, we recognize there's a gap in our ACT scores and we're working diligently to address it."
Nelson said ACT prep classes are offered for students, and there's currently a push to offer higher level courses in the junior high grades.
"Students have so many options now, like with dual enrollment, that they don't feel like they have to have those ACT scores. But most scholarships are still contingent on those scores."
Local educators also stress that the ACT doesn't align with Alabama's curriculum standards, making the test an even harder sell for students.
Muscle Shoals High School rising senior Samantha Strickland sees student apathy regarding the ACT, but says it's all about individual priorities.
The 17-year-old has taken the ACT six times and figures she'll take it at least three more times in her attempt to score a 32 or higher. Her best score is a 30.
She plans to attend the University of Florida and knows how expensive it will be, so she's trying to earn more scholarship money.
"In my case, the higher my ACT score, the more scholarships I get," she said. "So, yes, I'm studying the ACT prep book, seeing a tutor and doing whatever it takes. I certainly can't afford to not care about the ACT."
Statewide, 12.5% of seniors in the class of 2022 scored at or above the college-ready benchmark in all four subject areas, according to the report. The lowest marks came in math with 16.9% of seniors meeting the college-ready standard.
"We definitely realize it's a problem and sadly, we don't expect the pandemic setbacks to filter out for another two to three years," Davis said. "Meanwhile, the state accountability continues."
