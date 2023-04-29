FLORENCE — Clay Butler said he is following in his father's footsteps while also following his heart in becoming a firefighter.
"My dad did it," Butler said. "It's a good career. Plus, I just want to help people and help the community. I grew up in Florence and love this place."
He is among eight fire academy students who will join Florence Fire Rescue after Friday's graduation.
Justin Tingle also is among them. He says he knows it is a challenging profession but looks forward to it.
"In this job you never stop learning," Tingle said.
Drew Hammond, who also joins Florence after graduation, said this is the type of career that provides numerous avenues.
"This is just the beginning," Hammond said.
Those are the types of attitudes Chief Tim Anerton seeks in his quest to bring his department to full staff, which is 81 firefighters.
Anerton said Florence currently has 64 firefighters. The department recently hired another certified firefighter, who starts Monday. That firefighter and the eight new graduates will bring the total to 73.
"We're counting on these guys coming in and being a big asset to us," he said.
In addition, the department has received applications for two certified firefighters, Anerton said.
Florence is not alone in struggling to fill openings and find recruits, Anerton said. In fact, he said departments nationwide are facing similar issues.
"Everyone's jockeying for personnel and trying to find out what they can do for retention," he said. "We've got a lot of good equipment and good people and we're trying to market that."
The Florence City Council recognized the need for public safety workers and voted in November to issue major raises for firefighters and police officers.
The action raises the entry-level annual salaries to approximately $42,000. Both entry-level positions were making less than $35,000 before the raises.
Anerton said firefighters in some neighboring cities were paying $10,000 to $12,000 more than Florence before the raises.
Mayor Andy Betterton said the city initially had approved two 6% raises for the next two fiscal years for firefighters and police for a total of 12%. Instead, they decided to raise it to 12% now in an attempt to boost recruitment.
Anerton said he appreciates the city's support, which goes a long way not only in recruiting firefighters, but also keeping them.
"Retention is critically important," he said. "We're investing a lot in our employees and really want them to have a career with us. We're trying to create a family environment. We've made a lot of strides to strengthen that brotherhood."
While the eight new firefighters can join the department and be on the truck when the department has a call, they still have to be certified as emergency medical technicians, Anerton said.
He said that involves up to three months of training, and they will start on that soon.
All Florence firefighters must have at least an EMT basic status or obtain it shortly after being hired.
Anerton said one challenge with recruiting involves the time it takes to become a firefighter. He said some potential Florence recruits currently are going through the physical test process, which first requires an orientation session.
They cannot go to the fire academy without meeting the physical needs. Those requirements are necessary to be able to do the work in a profession that involves a variety of physical challenges, often while in turnout gear that can weigh as much as 70 pounds or more.
The Alabama Fire College's website details those requirements, which include a weighted stair climb, hose pull, equipment carry, ladder raise, and forcible entry.
The new recruits are well aware of those requirements but said their training has shown them that those abilities are necessary.
"The physical aspect is pretty difficult," Butler said.
"Physically and mentally, this will wear you out," Hammond added.
Anerton said it takes several months to get through fire college, and when you add the entire process of physical tests and EMT training after fire college, that can take nearly a year.
He said the next recruit school starts late in the summer.
Meanwhile, his department continues to recruit, and has even gone out to local high schools to seek potential prospects.
The incoming firefighters said it takes a special desire to want to do this type of work and help the community..
"It's not a desk job," Butler said. "Every day's different. It's exciting. That's one reason I signed up for this."
