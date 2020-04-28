SHEFFIELD — It's a simple philosophy really — neighbors taking care of neighbors.
For Joel Lewis, the unselfish actions of his neighbors have not only touched his heart but kept his 12th Avenue residence neatly trimmed and kept.
Lewis, who is disabled after suffering a stroke last year, has been the recipient of the unsolicited kindness of neighbors Jesse Willard and Billy Carmack. On occasion, a third helper will join in.
Lewis said that while he does have some mobility, he has lost feeling in his left leg. It's tough, if at all possible, to complete those recurring tasks like weekly mowing of his lawn.
That's where his neighbors come in.
Recently, the work crew mowed and pressure washed the awnings over Lewis' windows. They even tilled his garden, preparing it for planting.
"It's just so nice of them to help me out like this," Lewis said. "It would be pretty expensive to hire those things out. I've known them a couple of years, and they've just been really good to me and they do a lot."
Willard, who's employed at Keller Landing Nursing Home, said he helps his friend Carmack do things for others whenever he can.
"It's just something I like to do when I'm off work, and it's no big deal at all. It's just what we do," Willard said.
"Lewis is always appreciative, but we don't do it for any kind of recognition," he said. "In fact, we'd rather not have any."
Mayor Ian Sanford said it's people like Willard and Carmack who make Sheffield a great place to live.
"I'm hearing of cases where people are really helping each other like this, and I have to say, about the entire Shoals area really, I am not surprised," Sanford said. "We hear the bad stuff, but there's a whole lot of good people who see folks with needs and they address those needs, no questions asked."
Sanford said such acts of kindness are important especially now in the midst of a pandemic when so much uncertainty and fear surrounds most every aspect of society.
"When neighbors step up and help each other, it just really makes me proud," the mayor said. "And while I can't thank every one of those people personally, I do thank them from the bottom of my heart."
"I would encourage others to look around and see what they can do to help others in need," Sanford said. "There's always someone in need, and if you can help, help."
