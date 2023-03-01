MUSCLE SHOALS — Members of the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority are expected to meet in an emergency session today after the Cherokee Industrial Landfill, the de facto county landfill, was ordered to close on Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Trucks hauling waste to the landfill were reportedly turned away on Tuesday, and the gates to the facility were locked.
The landfill was ordered to "cease and desist from the receipt of waste until written approval to resume" accepting waste is received, according to a letter sent by ADEM to authority chairman state Rep. Kerry Underwood.
This means the facility cannot accept waste from residents or contractors, including Essity, which has a contract to dispose of waste in the landfill.
The landfill is owned by the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority, which holds the landfill permit with ADEM. The facility, which is operated by CWI Enterprises, is permitted to accept construction and demolition waste, and industrial waste and sludges.
The order states the landfill cannot reopen until leachate levels are reduced in landfill cells and in storage tanks kept on the property. Leachate is the liquid waste that forms in landfill cells.
ADEM also requires the landfill operator to ensure "the entire waste mass is covered with earthen cover."
Another condition of reopening the facility is that the permittee and operator resume proper operation of the leachate collection system and dispose of on-site generated leachate.
The order states the landfill operator or permittee will provide ADEM with weekly progress reports relating to reducing the amount of leachate on site, and proper operation of the collection system.
The closure does not impact the transfer station at the old Colbert County Landfill in Tuscumbia, where household garbage is taken to be transferred to another landfill.
Colbert County Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes, who chairs the Shoals Solid Waste Authority, said the county has an agreement to dump waste at the Franklin County Landfill if necessary.
The county does not have a seat on the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority. It is essentially a customer of the Cherokee Landfill.
Barnes said he was surprised ADEM didn't consider CWI owner Steve Witmer's efforts to develop a leachate treatment system at the landfill. Witmer told the county commission he hoped the system would be up and running around the end of March.
Barnes is also concerned with Essity being able to dispose of its waste. The company, which is located in the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park.
"I'd like to see this thing resolved as soon as possible," he said.
Solid Waste Manager Tom Smith said the Lauderdale County Landfill on Alabama Highway 157 cannot accept waste from outside the county.
Florence Public Works Director David Koonce said he has received calls from people inquiring about dumping in the Florence Landfill. He said the city landfill is permitted to receive waste generated inside the city limits only.
Koonce said there is a regional landfill in Courtland operated by Republic Services and the Decatur-Morgan County Landfill that can accept waste from outside Morgan County.
Efforts to reach Underwood were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Efforts to reach the waste authority's attorney, Kyle DeFoor, were also unsuccessful.
