WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt has issued a call for entries in the 2020 Fourth District art competition.
“I am pleased once again to be a sponsor of the United States Congressional Art Competition for high school students within the Fourth District," Aderholt wrote in a release. "This is an annual nationwide event that recognizes and encourages the artistic talent we have in our district. Students in grades 9-12 are encouraged to compete."
The Alabama congressman said this year's Congressional Art Competition award ceremony and reception returns to the Guntersville Museum, located 1215 Rayburn Ave., at 10:30 a.m. April 16.
The 2017 competition was also held at the museum.
All students participating in the competition, along with their parents and art teachers, are invited to attend the reception where refreshments will be served.
The ‘Best of Show’ artwork will represent Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District by being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Complex for an entire year. In addition to having his or her artwork displayed in Washington, the winner will be awarded two round-trip airline tickets and $500 for expenses to attend the National Exhibition Reception in Washington, D.C., this summer.
“High School students wishing to compete should check with their school’s art teacher or administrators," Aderholt wrote in the release. "High schools within the Fourth District will be receiving letters with more details. Students who are home-schooled are also eligible to participate."
For information, contact Pam Abernathy at 256-546-0201, or send an email to pam.abernathy@mail.house.gov.
