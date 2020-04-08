TUSCUMBIA — The North Alabama African Heritage Association has canceled it annual festival scheduled for June 5-6, amidst concern of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Festival organizers say they will continue to plan with hopes of holding the festival the first weekend of June, 2021.
