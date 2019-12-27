Standing in the middle of the Christmas section Thursday at Target in Florence, Regina Peters and her daughter, Ashley, looked through wrapping paper for designs that could be used any time of year.
For them, it's a Dec. 26 tradition.
"I come every year with my daughter," Peters said.
Pam McKinney was nearby and struck up a conversation with them about what motivates them to come out on one of the traditionally busiest shopping days of the year.
"Christmas bargains, wrapping paper," McKinney said.
"Boxes, bags ... " Peters added, and the list grew from there.
They said it's a great way to find bargains since many items carry slashed prices.
"It's something to do when you need a lot or want a lot," McKinney said.
Diana Runions and her daughter, Wendy, traveled to Florence from Hohenwald, Tennessee, to shop for Christmas decorations. However, the reason was not so much because of Christmas, itself. It was more due to the fact that some Christmas decorations are gold.
"We're having my parents' 50th anniversary Saturday, so we're looking for gold colors," Diana Runions explained. "It's kind of rare for us to go out on the day after Christmas."
Target had a special 7 a.m. opening Thursday, and employees said people were lined up at the door when they opened.
Just down the road, Billy Henley was going through merchandise at Martin's Family Clothing. Like many shoppers in the Shoals and across the country, Henley was returning some items.
"I just wanted to get out," he said, adding that he also went out on Thanksgiving and headed to Walmart.
"I went out on Black Friday just to watch," Henley said. "It was crazy. It was like a time bomb went off at 6 o'clock."
The Walmart in Muscle Shoals also was extremely busy Thursday with people flocking to the Christmas aisles where signs advertised everything was 50% off. There also was a line in an area of the store cordoned off for returns.
Elaine Davis was among the shoppers. She said she usually does not go out on Dec. 26, having worked on that day many times in the past.
"It's kind of crazy," Davis said. "I used to work retail, so I've been on the other side of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.