MUSCLE SHOALS — Dallas Bengel never knew his biological father, but through a twist of events over the Christmas holiday, the New York resident has experienced what he calls the miracle that is his newfound family in the Shoals.
Bengel, a 64-year-old retired game warden captain with the New York Department of Conservation, has a good life in Long Island, and a family he adores, including a son and two daughters.
In the back of his mind, however, he's known for years that there are missing pieces in his life.
Bengel was born in 1955 to a Japanese mother, Ikuko Okada, and an American father named John Robert Starks, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Japan.
After the child's birth, Starks' base commander had him shipped home because the military frowned on such situations.
The timeline of his life's events isn't fully known, mainly because Bengel's mother and adoptive father, Louis, who was also in the Air Force, vowed not to disclose their son's biological history.
In fact, his parents had no intention of ever telling him. He was raised with three brothers and a sister.
In his late 20s, Dallas Bengel went before a New York court to obtain citizenship in the late 1980s. During the hearing the judge said to him, "You know you were adopted, right?"
Bengel admitted that over the years he'd picked up on little things his parents said, or didn't say. "The math didn't add up," he said jokingly.
Then 10 years ago, his mother, now deceased, told Bengel's wife the story of the soldier she'd met from Tennessee whose child she birthed. That baby's given name was Johnny Bob.
"My mom's English was broken, and all she told my wife was that my father's name was John Spangler from Tennessee," Bengel recalls. "Or, at least that's how the pronunciation sounded."
It was learned before John Starks' death (in 2013) that he'd been so distraught over being separated from his child, who was still in Japan in his infancy, that he'd once stowed away on a Greek freighter in an attempt to get back there. He was caught after 11 days and sent back home.
With the cultural shame of having a baby born out of wedlock to a non-Japanese, Okada married the man who would raise Dallas as his own. The family left Japan around 1960 to create a life in the United States.
John Starks also married and had four children — Mike, Rhonda, Julie and Sandra.
Those children, all Shoals residents, knew they had a half-brother out there, although it wasn't often discussed by their parents, either.
Rhonda Rutledge said she worried all her life, from the time she learned of "Johnny Bob," that her half-brother would be ostracized in Japan, assuming he was still there with his mother.
Four years ago, Bengel's two daughters insisted he take a DNA test. He did so without hopeful expectation.
As one of his daughters continued her research into her father's biological history through Ancestry.com. All leads were blocked as she searched for John Spangler instead of John Starks.
At the same time, there was research going on from the Starks side of the family. A relentless cousin, Judy May Phillips of Reagan, Tennessee, had every intention of finding the man whose only name she knew as "Johnny Bob."
Through a series of fateful events, she connected with Bengel's daughter, and the two exchanged emails.
On Dec. 21, Mike Starks and his wife, Kathy, got an early morning phone call from Judy May, telling him she had found his half-brother.
On Dec. 22, the other siblings learned of their half-brother.
All agreed there was a mixed feeling of relief and excitement, as they now had confirmation of what they'd known for years.
They were prepared to wait for a call from Dallas, and all admitted they were nervous.
"I couldn't wait, and as soon as I got his contact information I began messaging him," said Julie King, who resides in Muscle Shoals. "We talked and talked and made a plan to meet, but we literally couldn't wait. Fortunately for us, he decided to come on down here the very next week."
He arrived on Dec. 29. The four siblings all gathered at Mike's home on Hawk Pride Mountain.
In that moment, long hugs seemed to bridge a five-decade gap. The tears flowed and a new chapter of life began for the five siblings.
That evening, the group gathered for dinner at Julie's home in Muscle Shoals.
A teary-eyed Dallas said his only fear throughout the whole search process was he'd "find out it wasn't real, like I'd wake up or something and it had just been a dream."
Bengel's five-day stay in the Shoals allowed him to fulfill a mission that had grown inside him throughout his adult life — to meet as many members of his family as possible.
Afterwards in a moment of pensive reflection, he said his newfound family has put his mind at ease.
"I'm just so happy that they're happy I'm around."
