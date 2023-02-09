top story Afternoon Northrop Grumman job fair set By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Feb 9, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Northrop Grumman Corp. of Iuka, Mississippi, is hosting a job fair from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. today at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.Numerous positions are available including manufacturing technicians, quality inspectors, procurement specialists, various engineering roles, tech support and management.Representatives will be available during the event to share information. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTuscumbia teen facing capital murder chargeFreddie H. McFallWayne LawsonKristi Franks BlackburnColbert Cattlemen's Association awards scholarships, beefThomas Eugene Smith 'Tommy'Sandra KriegerTuesday's prep roundup: Vina boys end 36-year postseason droughtTVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the publicBetty Elizabeth Hayes Images Videos CommentedA lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Did you watch any or all of the State of the Union Tuesday night? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
