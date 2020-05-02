FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority approved a contract Friday with Birmingham construction firm Volkert Inc. to be construction manager for the Lauderdale County Agricultural and Events Center.
The authority, which met outdoors behind the Lauderdale County Courthouse for purposes of social distancing, unanimously approved the contract, which calls for completion in 36 months.
Authority attorney Tammy Irons and Volker officials will work out the final details of the contact, and authority members Tim Melson and Ed Tease will sign it.
Irons said the company and the project architects believe they will have the pre-construction and construction phases completed before the end of the three years.
However, Irons said the contract is for up to 36 months of work, rather than 36 continuous months. That allows for a pause in the three-year time line in the event of something such as a second coronavirus outbreak.
The contract calls for Volkert to receive 3.5% of the construction cost.
Company officials said construction managers provide day-to-day management of projects, including the schedule, cost, quality, safety, scope and function. The construction manager is not allowed to submit a bid as the general contractor for the event center.
