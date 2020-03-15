FLORENCE — Architect Charles Smith said the goal is for nobody to realize the arena and expo buildings at the Lauderdale County Agricultural and Events Center are "large metal boxes."
As Smith made that comment Friday to the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority, an image projected on the wall showed how it can be done.
While officials stressed the plans for the $45 million project off U.S. 72 still are a conceptual, the image provided the first view of how the facility may look.
"It's what we call decorating the box," Smith said. "This is not going to be a red and white barn.
He added the concept will be extended to the livestock and barn area "so it will look like an integrated campus."
Members of the authority appeared pleased by the conceptual images, although no action was taken.
Margaret Butler, an architect with Smith's firm, said the concept also ties together the arena and expo hall. In addition, it has walking trails throughout the campus, including trails leading to observation decks and a picnic area at a lake.
There are 4,790 parking spaces, not including recreational vehicle and trailer parking, Smith said. That also does not include a proposed vocational technology center, which would have self-contained parking.
More than 100 parking spots will be available for recreational vehicles, and there also will be parking for trailers, Butler said.
The presentation also featured a conceptual drawing for a basketball tournament with six courts in the arena.
The arena has 4,400 fixed seats, as well as portable bleachers. When floor seating is included for events like a concert, it seats some 10,000, Butler said.
Officials said ground could be broken for the project late this year, or early 2021.
