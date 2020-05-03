FLORENCE — The coronavirus pandemic clearly was on the minds of the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority during Friday's meeting.
The authority held the meeting outdoors behind the Lauderdale County Courthouse to practice social distancing. In addition, they agreed to a clause in a contract with the construction manager overseeing the Lauderdale County Agricultural and Events Center that provides a pause in the time line in the event of an occurrence such as a second outbreak of COVID-19.
The authority unanimously approved the 36-month contract, with Birmingham construction firm Volkert Inc. to be construction manager.
Authority attorney Tammy Irons said the company and the project architects believe they will have the pre-construction and construction phases completed before the end of three years.
"The architects and Volkert have plans to complete it in about 29 months," Irons said.
However, she said the contract is for up to 36 months of work, rather than 36 continuous months. That allows for a pause in the three-year time line in the event of an act of God, such as a second coronavirus outbreak.
The contract calls for Volkert to receive 3.5% of the construction cost.
Irons and Volker officials will work out the final details of the contact, and authority members Tim Melson and Ed Tease will sign it.
Company officials said construction managers provide day-to-day management of projects, including the schedule, cost, quality, safety, scope and function. The construction manager is not allowed to submit a bid to be the general contractor for the event center.
Authority member Roger Garner, who is a Lauderdale County Commissioner, said Volkert is an ideal selection.
"Volkert has a great combination of experience and expertise managing similar projects and keeping the projects on schedule and under budget," Garner said. "They will manage the day-to-day operations during the construction phase and make sure that the construction company does the things that they will be hired to do."
Volkert representative Kevin Gunion said they are eager to get started.
"We are very excited to be a part of the team and we look forward to getting the event center project going forward as soon as current circumstances allow," Gunion said.
