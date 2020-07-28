FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority likely will schedule a work session to iron out some details on plans for an arena, although members appear to favor having space for six travel league basketball courts.
The authority also will consider adding a concourse to the arena plans to provide room for vendors and more space to socialize.
They discussed options during a Monday meeting after architects presented potential plans for the arena.
"We've got to have what we need for this area," authority Chairman Tim Melson said.
He said he wants the type of facility that would attract the Northwest Alabama Regional Basketball Tournament that currently is played in Hanceville annually, as well as anything from concerts to rodeos.
Other matters to be determined include whether to have a mezzanine or keep everything one level; whether to have two or four locker rooms; and what size kitchen is needed.
The authority members also will discuss a proposal from board member Roger Garner to have more room in the concourse for vendors and socializing.
Meanwhile, plans call for the arena to be on pace for completion in the summer or autumn of 2022, the architects said. That is part of Phase I of the project, which also includes parking and an entrance from U.S. 72.
Architects Charles Smith and Margaret Butler showed the authority a proposed arena that would be 110,000 to 120,000 square feet with some 9,200 seats. That would include 6,300 fixed seats and 2,900 floor seats.
However, that proposal would allow for only four basketball courts, and authority members want space for six courts in order to attract travel basketball tournaments.
They also want to bring in travel volleyball tournaments, and if the arena has space for six basketball courts it would have room for 10 volleyball courts, architects said.
Doing so would mean fixed seating would be approximately 4,800 rather than 6,300. Authority members indicated they would prefer that, if that is what it takes.
The authority's ultimate goal is to have an arena, an expo hall, hotel, camping and retail stores, as well as a vocational tech training center.
Melson said Monday he envisions having the hotel, arena, expo hall and retail space all within walking distance for visitors.
"We can do that and provide some connectivity," replied Jonathan D. Grammer, assistant vice president for project construction manager Volkert, Inc.
The arena would be off U.S. 72 just east of Florence.
The authority also agreed Monday to have two 15-acre lots in that area surveyed and appraised for possible use as the tech center.
