FLORENCE — Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority board members voted unanimously Friday to refinance up to $20 million in existing bond debt, thereby saving about $1.8 millon over the life of the bond.
top story
Ag authority to save $1.8M by refinancing bond
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
