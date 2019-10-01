FLORENCE — A master plan for the Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center could be released this month, and officials hope to have the facility completed in two years.
In addition, the Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority has secured a $37.2 million bond for the project, state Rep. Tim Melson said following Monday's authority meeting.
"We're going to have a master plan released in two to three weeks," said Melson, chairman of the authority. "We've done our bond issue and the master plan is about to be finalized. We want to have a kind of groundbreaking and welcome to the neighborhood type of function sometime in October."
The land off U.S. 72 for the estimated $45 million project includes approximately 170 acres between Smokin' on the Boulevard, which is at 4080 U.S. 72, and Beckman Marine Sales at 3714 Florence Boulevard.
An additional 85 acres just west of that location could be used for future development related to the event center.
Plans call for an event center flanked to the east by an educational component and north by retail businesses, organizers said.
Officials said the main facility could have some 5,500 fixed seats and 2,000 bleacher seats. It also would have capacity for some 2,200 floor seats for events such as concerts.
"The pieces are finally falling together," Melson said. "We'll get the master plan built and then the retail people will have something to look at and see if they're interested in coming here, and they have had several responses from people and companies interested in coming."
The 40-year bond was obtained at an interest rate of 3.62 percent, Melson said. Most grading work is completed and clearing has started.
"We'll have blueprints ready within five to six months," he said. "We're hoping to be in it within two years. That's ambitious, but it's very doable."
Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax funds, amounting to some $1.2 million annually, have been diverted to the project. In addition, a 2-cent-per-gallon gas tax that had been set to expire was extended for use by the authority.
Many committee meetings have been met with comments from the public either opposing the plan, or expressing a desire for more openness in the process.
Monday's meeting, however, had a different vibe with about a half dozen people thanking the committee for its efforts.
"I want to add my appreciation for your vision," Earl Garner said, adding he envisions the facility as a "destination space."
Several local horse enthusiasts commented that the facility will provide a place for horse shows. They said they currently have to go out of town for shows.
"We don't have a facility at all in Lauderdale County and that's ridiculous," Robert Coats said. "I really appreciate y'all spending your time on this, and I'm with you 100 percent."
Former Florence Mayor Mickey Haddock also spoke on behalf of the project.
"If we can keep the end product in focus and look at the final destination point we have the potential to have, then my hat's off to you," Haddock said.
John Hargett voiced opposition, saying government should be more limited and the gas tax extension should not have been done.
"I encourage you to close this thing down as fast as you can, and that will bring progress," Hargett said.
