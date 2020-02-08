FLORENCE — Plans for the Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center continue to move along, and officials are looking into prospective construction managers.
The Lauderdale County Agriculture Authority heard updates Friday on the progress of the center. Architect Charles Smith said officials with the firm McCarty Holsaple McCarty will meet with prospective construction managers to make sure they understand what the project involves.
The authority also appointed a subcommittee made up of authority members Ed Tease, Ronnie Lane and Joe Hackworth to communicate with the prospective managers and report back to the full group.
Smith said they expect to provide renderings as early as next month for the group.
The $45 million project off U.S. 72 is being paid for through Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax funds, amounting to some $1.2 million annually, as well as a 2-cent-per-gallon tax on gas that had been set to expire but was extended for use by the authority.
A proposed layout of the facility shows it just east of the Rivermont Road-U.S. 72 intersection. It extends to just south of the U.S. 72-Benita Drive intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.