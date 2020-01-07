FLORENCE — For Tammy McDaniel, funds from the city's Emergency Solutions Grant are about much more than helping out someone in a housing crisis.
McDaniel, executive director of the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, said the money also assists the agency in long-term counseling to help keep people housed.
"We talk with them about housing counseling, how to maintain where they're living, what their responsibilities are, tenant rights and landlord rights," McDaniel said. "It's about budgeting. It's about goals. There's a lot that goes into working with the client."
The City Council today will consider providing four local agencies with grants totaling more than $200,000 through its Emergency Solutions Grant Program.
That includes $100,000 to the Community Action Agency, $70,000 to Safeplace Inc., $31,212 to the Salvation Army of the Shoals, and $5,000 to the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama.
"These agencies do wonderful work," Mayor Steve Holt said. "We're happy to support them."
The council meets at 5 p.m. at the Pine Street entrance to City Hall. The work session begins at 4 p.m.
McDaniel said the funds assist clients in rental payments and also can include deposit or utilities costs. However, she \believes counseling helps maintain a right direction.
"Counseling is a huge part of it," she said. "It's easy just to pay a bill and move on, but you have to be responsible enough to do more than that. You have to be responsible to say, 'I care about what happens to these people next month, too.'
"You want them out of the elements today, and don't want them to lose their home and be in the elements, but we've got to look past that, because tomorrow will come."
McDaniel said the program worked with 117 households last year that contained a total of 225 people. Florence provided $95,000 in funding help last year.
One group missing from the appropriations this year is Crossroads Community Outreach. The city terminated the 2019 contract with the agency in November, citing documentation issues that are required for compliance.
The contract would have provided $61,000 for the program.
Holt said the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, which is the granting authority for the Emergency Solutions Grant funds, provided Florence with $60,000 less for 2020 than it did for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.