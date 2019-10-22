FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority meets this morning and is expected to present results from a feasibility study.
The authority oversees the Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center project.
The meeting is at 11 a.m. in the Lauderdale County Commission meeting room on the third floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Land off U.S. 72 has been purchased for the estimated $45 million project includes approximately 170 acres between Smokin' on the Boulevard, which is at 4080 U.S. 72, and Beckman Marine Sales at 3714 Florence Boulevard.
An additional 85 acres just west of that location could be used for future development related to the event center.
