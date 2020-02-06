FLORENCE — The Agriculture Authority of Lauderdale County meets at 10 a.m. Friday.
New business on the agenda includes discussions regarding a construction manager for the Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center project on U.S. 72, audit options and approval of any outstanding bills.
There is no old business listed in the agenda.
The meeting is in Suite 304 of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.