FLORENCE — For workers inside the Florence-Lauderdale Government Building, the large crane outside the six-story structure represents relief from stiflingly hot conditions.
The building has had major air-conditioning issues in past week, but the cooling system is in the process of being renovated. The new system could possibly kick on as early as today.
"It's been a long time coming," Mayor Steve Holt said of the repairs. "We've been the whole month of July without air."
The city occupies the second, fourth and sixth floors of the Court Street building, while the county is in the first, third and fifth floors.
City and county officials need the building because they have run out of space at the existing City Hall behind it, and Lauderdale County Courthouse alongside it.
Holt said Monday it was possible the air conditioning could be restored by that evening.
The city and Lauderdale County are splitting the cost of the nearly $344,000 project 50/50, Holt said.
The mayor said many employees have been working from their homes while the system is down.
"We're working remotely," he said. "We've had our phones transferred and it's working out so far."
Holt said he still occasionally has to go to his office for some work, and the last time he was there, it was 91 degrees in the office.
Holt said he's seen readings as high as 96 degrees in other offices.
"It was not tolerable in there," he said. "We're just doing the best we can."
