TUSCUMBIA — Air Evac Lifeteam is hosting an appreciation day for members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Spring Park.
The Shoals Area Air Evac Membership Appreciation Day includes giveaways and is a way to give back to the local membership, officials said.
The event includes stories from people who have been assisted by Air Evac.
Air Evac provides air transportation and medical assistance for trauma cases, such as severe accidents and injuries.
The Shoals-based Air Evac Lifeteam 16 is housed at 1010 Three Mile Lane, Tuscumbia. The company has more than 125 bases in 15 states, according to the organization.
