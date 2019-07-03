FLORENCE — Short-term rental owners are allowed to retain existing rentals through Oct. 15 and the city could begin enforcing any new or amended standards for short-term rentals by Nov. 6.
The Nov. 6 deadline is part of a detailed time line the City Council unanimously approved Tuesday. City officials briefed the council on the time line for the Airbnb properties and officials agreed on the Oct. 15 extension.
Planning Director Melissa Bailey said the city has received feedback from Airbnb owners and will have additional public hearings, including one on July 22.
That hearing, which is 5-6 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium, requests input only from people who are not operators of short-term rentals.
"This is not the sole opportunity for input," Bailey said. "This is just a targeted opportunity. It is important that we hear from both sides of the issue."
In May, the city sent orders to 27 short-term rental properties in areas zoned R1 and R2, which are designated to single-family dwellings, to cease operations. The only exception to those zonings are a bed and breakfast operating in the historical district.
In a meeting last month at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Center, Airbnb owner Jan Scofield suggested the city consider a special permitting process for owners of short-term rental properties, plus a requirement that those owners must purchase a business license. Both would be renewable annually.
Bailey said, in addition to public input, the city is collecting information from numerous sources in deciding on a policy for short-term rentals. She mentioned the American Planning Association and cities that have taken up this issue among them.
The time line Bailey presented Tuesday includes measures taken in June, such creating an ad hoc committee from the Planning Commission and collecting data on short-term rentals, including information on neighborhood preservation, equitable policy, visitor economics and community cohesion, the document states.
The next milestone is the July 22 meeting.
A draft report from the ad hoc committee will be presented on Aug. 12, with the final report presented to the Planning Commission on Aug. 27, the time line states. The commission will hold a public hearing on Sept. 24 and a recommendation will be made to the City Council on Sept. 25.
After a required advertisement period, the council will hold a public hearing on Nov. 5, the time line states. If the council approves different standards, those would go into affect on Nov. 6.
