Al-Anon, a worldwide organization that offers a program of recovery for the families and friends of alcoholics, will hold its area convention Feb. 21-23 at the Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield.
Speakers and workshops will be offered. Newcomers are welcome.
Cost is $20 at the door.
For information send an email to scivia@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.