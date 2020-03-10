HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation reopened Alabama 101 to through traffic in the Lennon Hill community north of Town Creek in Lawrence County as of about 2 p.m. today.
The intersection closed Feb. 10 after heavy rain.
ALDOT began pumping water from the area Feb. 21, after additional rainfall made it apparent the low-lying area would take months to drain naturally.
About a week later, access was restored for residents of Lawrence County 406, an intersecting county road which was also flooded.
The highway remained closed to through traffic until pumping could further reduce the water level.
