TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque credited one of his deputy coroners with bringing the Alabama Coroners Association's annual convention to the Shoals.
Gasque said Deputy Coroner Matt Moore was able to wrestle the conference from Gulf Shores, where it's been held for the past two years.
The conference is scheduled for Monday-Thursday with opening ceremonies taking place at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
He said about 80 people are expected to attend the conference at the Clarion Inn in Sheffield, including coroners from 47 counties.
"There are more people coming to this conference than the one at the beach last year," Gasque said.
He said there were 68 attendees at last year's conference.
He invited commissioners to speak at the opening of the conference.
"We'd love for y'all to come," Moore told Colbert County commissioners during their Tuesday meeting. "We worked real hard to get this from the beach."
He said organizers want to highlight the Shoals' rich musical history.
Moore said the Alabama Music Hall of Fame is involved with the conference as is the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau.
He said the AMHOF is providing free admission to the hall of fame and museum in Tuscumbia, while the tourism bureau is providing "goodie bags" and brochures for local attractions.
"We're really concentrating on the music heritage," Moore said. "We want to impress them so they want to come back to Colbert County."
The Color Guard from American Legion Post 31 in Tuscumbia will present the colors during the opening ceremony.
According to the Alabama Coroners Association, the conference is offering a variety of discussions and updates in technology.
On Tuesday, there are discussions about tissue and organ donation in the state, updates in postmortem toxicology, and other topics.
On Wednesday, the coroners will get a presentation from the National Center on Forensics in Tuscaloosa, and mass fatality preparedness, including lessons learned from the Oct 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. Nevada.
On Thursday, the ACA will host an open forum on new legislation and hold executive committee meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.