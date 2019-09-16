The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a fire danger advisory for all Alabama counties, according to a commission release.
The advisory is effective immediately and lasts until rainfall is received, the release states.
"Current drought conditions and persistent high temperatures have combined to create a high probability of fuel ignition and an atmosphere favorable for wildfires," it states.
Forestry firefighters have battled 192 wildfires that have burned a total of approximately 2,221 acres, according to the forestry commission.
"Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve if possible," the release states. "While under the fire danger advisory, all necessary safety precautions should be exercised when doing any type burning. As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit."
The last measurable rainfall in the Shoals was on Aug. 26, according to National Weather Service office data.
