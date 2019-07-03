Gas prices have risen an average of 6.8 cents per gallon in Alabama in the last week as we head into the four-day Independence Day weekend starting Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state is $2.37, according to GasBuddy. That still is down by 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 16.3 cents per gallon from a year ago.
In Lauderdale County, the average price is $2.34 per gallon, while it is $2.36 per gallon in Colbert County, the survey states.
Nationally, prices have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.