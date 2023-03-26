FLORENCE — Songwriter and guitarist Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery said being inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame is the most important award a musician can get in Alabama.
After decades in the music business and preaching the gospel, the prolific songwriter was enshrined before a packed banquet hall at the Marriot Shoals Conference Center last week.
The 2023 induction class included the Shoals pop duo LeBlanc & Carr, educator/musician/conductor Henry Panion III of UAB, the multi-genre quartet Three on a String, country music star Jeanne Pruett and postman turned hit songwriter Jim McBride.
"There's so much I could say," Montgomery said, wearing a WLAY radio T-shirt under his sport coat. "I want to thank James Joiner. I want to thank Tom Stafford. I want to thank Billy Sherrill. I want to thank Rick Hall."
He began telling the story of how he and his family moved to the Shoals into Cherry Hill Homes, which was a new housing project in Florence at that time.
The prolific songwriter said he did have help along the way from others, including noted country songwriter Dallas Frazier "and help from the good Lord."
Montgomery got caught up sharing his storied history and his wife, Charlene, eventually told him it was time to wrap up his acceptance speech.
"I thank all of you," he said.
But the recognition wasn't over.
Actor Walton Goggins, a Birmingham native, appeared on the five video screens set up in the hall and gave his congratulations to the man he portrays in the Showtime television series "George & Tammy."
"All I can say is, it's about time," Goggins said.
The ceremonies opened with Alpha Gamma Delta sorority members from the University of North Alabama performing a zombie apocalypse-themed step/sing performance.
Host and Alabama Music Hall of Fame board member Taylor Hicks introduced the first inductee, Three on a String, which is actually a quartet that has been entertaining people with music and comedy for 52 years.
Brant Beene, general manager of the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, introduced the group, which has played everything from "common picnics to lumber yard parties, even divorce celebrations."
"We appreciate this honor," co-founder Jerry Ryan said. "We are very deeply honored."
Upright bassist Andy Meginniss said without their fans, the night would not be a reality.
"Our mission has always been to make people feel better after a concert than before they got there," he said. "I got to tell ya, this recognition means the world. It's a validation that we're doing the right thing, on the right path for all this time."
Ryan's son, Brad, thanked his wife.
"It's not always easy being married to a musician, that's for sure," he said.
Bobby Horton, who brought comedy into the band's routine, thanked their families and their wives "because we couldn't go out and have fun if they wouldn't let us."
Three on a String played two tunes, including "A Little Blues" and one of their fan favorites, "Still Kickin.'"
Country singer/songwriter Rhonda Vincent recalled being 11 years old and meeting Pell City native Jeanne Pruitt in Missouri the night her country music classic "Satin Sheets" became the top country song in 1973.
"This is a dream come true for me," Pruett said. "And to be inducted is a lifetime honor."
She thanked everybody whose attended a concert, whose bought a ticket, an album "and every disc jockey whose played one of my country songs."
"This has been a wonderful journey in my career, and it's lasted some 62 years," she said.
Pruett took a seat in front of the stage and watched as Vincent played mandolin in front of the house band and sang "Satin Sheets."
The show took an unexpected turn when Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell took the stage and announced a Lifetime Achievement Award for Shoals music photographer and historian Dick Cooper, who was recognized for his decades of work as a photographer, studio employee and Alabama Music Hall of Fame curator.
"I think I can say I wasn't expecting this, but I certainly appreciate it," Cooper said.
Following Cooper's acceptance speech, William Lee Golden, a member of the country group Oak Ridge Boy's and Alabama Music Hall of Fame member, and his band, the Goldens, performed a rousing version of the Hank Williams classic "Jambalaya."
Gary Baker, a 2020 AMHOF inductee, was an appropriate person to introduce LeBlanc & Carr since it was LeBlanc who encouraged him to move to the Shoals. He also played bass guitar for LeBlanc & Carr.
"Pete's accomplishments are too long to mention," Baker said. "I'm going to say this without question, in my mind, Pete Carr contributed more to Muscle Shoals music than any other guitar player whose come through the Shoals. He was an artist, a writer, a publisher and a great producer."
Carr's wife, Charlotte, and son, John, accepted the award for Carr, who died in June 2020.
LeBLanc said he moved here 50 years ago at Carr's invitation and it was the best move he ever made.
"I'm so in love with our state," he said. "I love being a part of this music family and it's just so precious to me."
LeBlanc joined the all-star house band to play LeBlanc & Carr's hit "Falling." Video screens flashed photos of the two artists during the song.
Introducing songwriter Jim McBride, Huntsville television personality Jerry Hayes said McBride's songs have been recorded by 22 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and are on more than 70 million records sold around the world.
"His success as a songwriter speaks to his God-given talent of being in the right place at the right time," Hayes said.
McBride is best known for the 1993 country hit "Chattahoochee," which he wrote with the artist who made it famous, Alan Jackson.
"Thank you to my friends and to all who came out to honor the inductees tonight, especially to my beautiful wife, Jeanne, and our family members who came to celebrate," McBride said. "I appreciate you so much. Congratulations to all the other inductees, you're all worthy. It's only 70 miles from Huntsville to the hall of fame in Tuscumbia, but it took me 75 years to get here."
McBride said he was the last songwriter who was signed with 1985 AMHOF inductee and Florence native Buddy Killen's Tree Publishing Co.
After McBride's acceptance speech, Jackson appeared on video to congratulate his friend.
The final inductee of the night was Henry Panion III, director of the Music Technology Program at UAB. Panion was inducted by Randy Owen, a 1993 AMHOF inductee and lead singer for the multiplatinum group Alabama.
"The first time that I talked to Henry, I realized he knew a whole lot more about music than I do, a whole lot," Owen said. "For the better part of a year, we worked together along with my daughter, Allison, on the theme song for the World Games in Birmingham. It was an experience I will never, ever, ever forget."
Panion was the artistic director for the World Games.
"Music has a way of bringing the world together, the whole world," Panion said. "I think all my fellow inductees would probably say ... these awards mean the world to us. I love Alabama. People ask me why do you stay there. Because I love the state.
"I think the most important thing about being an artist is basically having to share what God's given you with the world."
Prior to the show off stage, Alabama Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Sandra Burroughs presented each inductee with an AMHOF medallion. As he was introducing LeBlanc, Baker joked the medallion he received when he was inducted in 2020 was smaller than LeBlanc's.
The hall of fame also recognized eight inductees who have died since the 2020 banquet, including Carr, Swampers drummer Roger Hawkins, radio personality Charlie Monk, Ben Moore and Paul Beasley of the Blind Boys of Alabama, musician/composer/arranger Cleveland Eaton, co-founder of the group Alabama, Jeff Cook, and Buddy Thrasher of the gospel group The Thrasher Brothers.
Greenhill native and Nashville-based songwriter Chris Tompkins took the stage and played "Don't Let Me Be Lonely" while photos of the deceased hall of fame members appeared on the video screens. The track was written by Tompkins, Sarah Buxton and Rodney Clawson, and recorded by The Band Perry.
Between inductions, Cadence Baker, the daughter of Shane Baker, granddaughter of Gary Baker, and a 2022 "American Idol" contestant, performed "Something's Got a Hold on Me," while up and coming Birmingham singer Marissa Luna performed Montgomery and Frazier's "What's Your Mama's Name" with the house band.
Grammy winning singer/songwriter/guitarist Gary Nichols performed the 1977 Bob Seger Hit "Mainstreets" with the house band. The original track was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and Carr on lead and acoustic guitar.
Country artist Wade Hayes performed "What I Meant to Say," a track recorded by McBride, Sam Hogin and Don Cook, that Hayes released in 1995.
Birmingham's Ruben Studdard, the winner of the second season of "American Idol," performed "Alabama, You Belong to Me" with the house band while singers and musicians from Audiostate 55, a recording studio and entertainment company founded by Panion, performed "Heaven Help Us All" to close the show.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.