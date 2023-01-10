Jim McBride was a full-time postman and part-time songwriter until 1981 when he left the postal service to pursue his songwriting career full time. He will be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in March. [FILE/TIMESDAILY]
Jeanne Pruett, who was known for singing "Satin Sheets," will be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in March [GRAND OLE OPRY]
Daniel Giles/TimesDaily file photo
Pop duo Lenny LeBlanc and Pete Carr will be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in March. [COURTESY]
