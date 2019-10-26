FLORENCE — Rain or shine, the Alabama Renaissance Faire is this weekend.
The event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday at Wilson Park.
Vendors and Renaissance entertainers from across the country come to the park for the annual festival. Those attending often wear period attire. The faire considers the 1100s to the 1600s as the time frame that is commemorated.
Sunday afternoon will see the crowning of the new king or queen of the faire. There is a different monarch every year. The tradition includes a supposed curse that prevents the faire's monarch from reigning for more than a year.
The king or queen is selected during the Renaissance Feast that occurs a couple of weeks before the faire. At the feast, everyone who wishes to do so gets in line for dessert, which is distributed at random. One of the desserts contains a coin. The person who gets that dessert becomes the king or queen.
Garrick and Amy Dean are the outgoing monarchs, going by the titles Garrick of Dean and Queen Mab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.