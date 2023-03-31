Several Alabama Republicans chimed in during the last 24 hours since it was announced that a New York grand jury returned an indictment against former president Donald J. Trump on Thursday.
The indictment, itself, remains sealed, so it's unclear exactly what Trump has been charged with.
Several news media outlets report that Trump is expected in court in New York on Tuesday.
Here's a look at what Alabama Republicans have said:
Alabama Republican Party
"The American legal system should never be used as a political tool, or as a way to carry out a political vendetta. The timing and clear political motivation of Donald Trump's indictment bring up some concerning questions. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should not be stretching legal boundaries to target a political opponent while at the same time be pushing a plan to excuse criminal misconduct and downgrade felonies for New York criminals. Democrats have a track record of making false accusations to fit their political agenda, and District Attorney Bragg's past campaign contributions to President Obama, Raphael Warnock, and the DNC make it very hard to trust his political intentions. One of the fundamental principles of our country's legal system is equal justice for all. We hope and pray that justice will be served, and that truth will prevail in this situation."
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt
"The politically motivated pursuit of this case against a former President will be seen by a jury for what it truly is: a stunt. The prosecutors of New York City should focus on the very real crime crisis that they are facing on a daily basis.
"To use our justice system as a weapon is to tear down the system that we all hold dear."
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers
"This sham indictment of President Trump is nothing more than a fraught attempt by the far left to weaponize the American justice system & do Joe Biden's political dirty work in the courtroom. Alvin Bragg should stop making a mockery of the US Constitution & resign immediately."
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville
"Remember this day...the day the Democrats hatred of a Republican President was so great that they indicted him on a charge that no one believes is legitimate. You can't unring this bell."
U.S. Rep. Dale Strong
"After four years of liberal investigations designed to undermine a democratically elected Trump presidency, New York liberals are continuing the same playbook--trying to find anything to keep Trump out of office.
"This is nothing more than a political witch hunt and an abuse of office by the Manhattan District Attorney. We must stand for the politicization of our nation's justice system to influence elections."
Rep. Barry Moore
The Congressman from Enterprise served up ham sandwiches today from his office following the former president's indictment.
"In honor of the fact that the Manhattan DA could indict a ham sandwich next, I will be hand them out [today] in Longworth 1504 at noon. All are welcome!"
U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer
"What we are seeing is the attempted political assassination of a former President. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's spurious legal case should never have been entertained & his flagrant abuse of the justice system is leading the nation down a very dark & dangerous path."
