GUNTERSVILLE — The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources presented its fourth annual Eagle Awards on Saturday at Lake Guntersville State Park.
The Eagle Award is presented to recognize outstanding efforts to support Alabama state parks, and for 2020, eight individuals and organizations were honored.
The winners were: Alabama state Rep. Lynn Greer of Rogersville in the Elected Official category the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, represented by president Katy Norton (Community Partner); the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, represented by director Pam Swanner (Community Partner); Will Rodgers of Huntsville’s RunningLane (Park Partner); Ted Dunham, Al LaPierre and Jim Urke (Volunteer in Parks); and Bennett Reetz (Youth).
“‘Partners Pay the Way’ is more than just a slogan for us,” Alabama State Parks Division Director Greg Lein said. “These Eagle Award winners are partners in every sense of the word. They work — for no compensation — to make their favorite parks better and to provide amenities that all visitors can share. In some cases they have provided actual physical labor in service of the parks. Our parks are better places to visit because of these Eagle Award winners.”
Rep. Greer has often provided assistance to Joe Wheeler State Park in his district. He also has been a strong advocate for the park following the devastating tornado that struck in December.
Norton, as president of the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, has worked to keep Lake Guntersville State Park a premier destination for tourists. She has spearheaded special promotions and sponsorships for the park.
Swanner and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association work to promote outdoor tourism in 23 counties across the Black Belt region. She worked to win a grant that provided funding for new boats at Roland Cooper and Lakepoint state parks that will ensure many more guests will be able to more fully enjoy the Alabama River and Lake Eufaula that are the main attractions at those parks.
Rodgers, aco-founder of RunningLane in Huntsville, has organized several running events at Alabama state parks. The events he has organized at Lake Guntersville, Monte Sano and Cathedral Caverns have attracted thousands of people, helping the parks generate additional revenue and exposing many first-time visitors to those quality attractions.
Dunham, LaPierre and Urke have undertaken dozens of construction projects at Gulf State Park over the past 11 years. They have helped build bridges and overlooks, repaired staff housing, done electrical work and worked on a large bird enclosure at the Nature Center. The volunteer trio has also provided assistance in dune restoration and relocated pine saplings.
Reetz’s Eagle Scout project, also at Gulf State Park, was the construction of a 24-foot observation deck located within a safe viewing distance of an established eagle nest. The 16-year-old planned, developed and constructed the deck and raised more than $5,400 in donations to get the job done.
The deck also includes two spotting scopes — one that is ADA-compliant — that serve as educational tools helping park guests connect with nature and safely interact with wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.