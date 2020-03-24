MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced Monday the deadline for filing state income tax forms has been extended to July 15.
Taxpayers also may defer state income tax payments to July 15 without penalties, Ivey and revenue officials said.
The deferment applies to individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.
That includes corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax and Business Privilege Tax, officials said.
The announcements comes on the heels of last week's Internal Revenue Service announcement that federal incomes tax filing and payment deadlines have been extended to July 15.
The normal deadline for state and federal returns and payments is April 15.
"It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially," Ivey said. "The safety and well-being of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus."
The postponements are automatic, so there is no need to file for an extension or contact the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify, Alabama Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett said.
"Even considering the extended filing deadline, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically," Barnett said. "Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds.
"Although the department is practicing prudent working conditions with our staff during this period, we will continue with mission-critical operations to support Alabama's citizens. We ask for your support, understanding and patience," Barnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.