Alabama on Monday reported a significant jump in the number of COVID-19 patients, reaching more than 2,000 confirmed cases and 53 deaths linked to the virus.
The number of infections in Alabama rose by several hundred as results continued to be reported around the state.
The Alabama Department of Public Health Department's website this morning reported that the state had 2,008 positive tests for the virus. The confirmed death total stands at 39 with 14 other deaths linked to the virus but awaiting confirmation.
The state was at 1,000 cases five days ago and doubled its number of reported cases in less than a week.
The number of hospitalizations since March 13 rose from 240 to 272 on Monday. To date, 14,765 Alabama residents have been tested for the virus.
In the Shoals, Lauderdale County has confirmed 16 cases with 2 deaths, 1 of which has been confirmed; 290 residents have been tested for the virus. Colbert County has reported 7 confirmed cases and 1 death so far, and 154 have been tested for the virus.
Jefferson County continues to have the most confirmed cases with 437 and five of the county's 11 deaths linked to the virus have been confirmed.
Mobile County has reported 151 confirmed cases with 6 confirmed deaths. Shelby County has reported 150 confirmed cases with 5 confirmed deaths, and Madison County has reported 141 confirmed cases with 2 confirmed deaths.
Alabama nursing homes on Monday expressed concern about access to, and the speed of, testing for COVID-19. The Alabama Nursing Home Association said 31 of the state’s more than 200 nursing homes have reported a case of COVID-19 in either a patient, employee or both.
