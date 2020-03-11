Alabamians have spent much of the season of walking in a winter rainy-land.
In fact, this has been the wettest winter on record for Alabama, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Data from the administration's National Centers for Environmental Information reveals 24.22 inches of rain has fallen in the state during meteorological winter, which is December, January and February.
That is the most in the 125-year history of records being kept, according to agency statistics.
The previous high was 24.1 inches during the 1961-62 meteorological winter.
The normal amount during meteorological winter is 15.52 inches in Alabama, according to the data.
The three-month total is a little higher in the Shoals, which has experienced 25.09 inches of rainfall, according to National Weather Service data.
Those Shoals numbers included 10.9 inches in February, 9.44 inches in January and 4.75 inches in December.
Thus far, March only has seen .34 of an inch of rainfall, but rain is in the forecast for much of the week, including a marginal chance for severe weather today and Thursday, officials said.
Kurt Weber, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said a west-to-east zonal flow has impacted the area for much of the season. At the same time, a subtropical jet stream has fed into that, creating moist conditions.
"All of those ingredients sort of came together," Weber said.
He said the state experienced a similar situation last year, creating a rainy 2019 winter.
Weber said the 30-day outlook calls for a similar pattern. In addition, the 90-day outlook states the chances of above-normal precipitation amounts are better than the chances either of normal or below normal precipitation.
In addition, temperatures may be somewhat above normal for the remainder of March and the three-month period, he said.
Lauderdale County farmer Joe Dickerson is well aware of the wet conditions. He has spent the winter trudging through fields to get to his cattle and wheat.
Dickerson also is keeping an eye on the wheat to make sure no diseases occur due to so much moisture.
"If we could capture this rain and use it when we need it, it would be all right," Dickerson said Tuesday. "I should be careful about complaining, because we'll be begging for it before too far off."
