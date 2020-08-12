Alabama's auditions for "American Idol" will be in an open call, virtual Zoom format on Aug. 18.
The auditions will use custom-built Zoom technology to host "Idol Across America," its first live virtual nationwide search for its next superstar.
Hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of "American Idol" producers.
If interested in "American Idol" interview opportunities or for specific audition details, locations and full eligibility requirements visit americanidol.com/auditions.
