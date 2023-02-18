Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division will hold boating safety/license classes throughout the state in the coming months. Three classes will be held in the Shoals. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
MONTGOMERY — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division will be holding several boating basics/license courses throughout the state.
Three classes will be held in the Shoals starting as early as Wednesday at the University of North Alabama.
The eight-hour sessions are free and open to the public.
Those interested in attending must contact ALEA’s Marine Patrol to reserve a space.
The one-day course sessions are designed to include interaction with Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, who spend time on the local waterways and discuss the particular challenges boaters may face.
Anyone age 12 and older is welcome to sign up for the class since 12-year-olds are eligible to obtain a vessel operator’s license for operating a vessel when accompanied by a licensed adult. At age 14, they are allowed to operate a vessel alone.
The classes which are available in the Shoals include:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday: University of North Alabama. Instructor: Chad Dyer. Email chad.dyer@alea.gov
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 11: Cypress Creek Indoor Range, Florence. Instructor: Cody Farrar. Email justin.farrar@alea.gov
9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15: Killen Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Department. Instructor: Cody Farrar. Email justin.farrar@alea.gov
